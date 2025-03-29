Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 174163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 797.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

