Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 170.5% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
ASTLW stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.40.
About Algoma Steel Group
