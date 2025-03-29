Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 170.5% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTLW stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

