Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 65,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 336,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Algorhythm Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Algorhythm Company Profile

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

