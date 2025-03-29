Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Down 14% – Here’s What Happened

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). 271,505,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 594% from the average session volume of 39,135,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Alien Metals Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.09. The company has a market cap of £6.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.
Alien Metals Company Profile
Whilst also developing iron ore opportunities in Western Australia, the Company is also pursuing precious metals and platinum group metals opportunities by developing the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project and the Munni Munni PGM Project.
