Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells $120,650.16 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 6,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $120,650.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,198,455.91. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 18th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 13,815 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $233,335.35.
- On Wednesday, March 12th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,692 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $226,697.56.
- On Thursday, March 6th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 218,295 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $3,390,121.35.
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 250,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ ALHC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. 1,599,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,362. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alignment Healthcare
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 44.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 132.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 73,402 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alignment Healthcare
- What is a Dividend King?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.