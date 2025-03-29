Allianz SE Buys New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,647,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Allianz SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Allianz SE owned about 0.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173,293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,847 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,992.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 2,454,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,794,000 after buying an additional 2,405,880 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

