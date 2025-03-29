Allianz SE Makes New $7.81 Million Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,117,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,220,000 after purchasing an additional 352,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,071,000 after buying an additional 2,486,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,440,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,378,000 after buying an additional 384,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,502,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,382,000 after buying an additional 453,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,558,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $129.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $140.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

