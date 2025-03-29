Allianz SE Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 341,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,063,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
VWO opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
