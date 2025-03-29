Allianz SE Purchases Shares of 36,383 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Allianz SE acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE TT opened at $331.69 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $286.32 and a one year high of $422.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.