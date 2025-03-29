Allstate Corp Acquires 220,335 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,335 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Allstate Corp owned 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $30.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

