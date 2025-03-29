Allstate Corp Acquires Shares of 167,976 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

