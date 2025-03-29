Allstate Corp Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $188.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.16 and a 200-day moving average of $195.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $176.09 and a one year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.