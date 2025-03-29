AlphaTime Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMC) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.63. 1,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 18,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.41% of AlphaTime Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

