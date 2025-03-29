Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 47.6% in March

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Altigen Communications stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Altigen Communications has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Altigen Communications had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 11.45%.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

