Altus Group Limited (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Altus Group Stock Down 1.9 %

AIF traded down C$0.97 on Friday, reaching C$51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,049. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.44. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$46.09 and a 1 year high of C$61.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIF shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altus Group news, Director William Brennan sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.45, for a total transaction of C$618,267.50. Also, Senior Officer Kamila (Camilla) Bartosiewicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.28, for a total transaction of C$135,700.00. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.