AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Trading 6% Higher – What’s Next?

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15. 393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

AMB Financial Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.

AMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

