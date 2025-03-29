Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.527 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 10.0% increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Amdocs has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Amdocs has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.2 %

DOX stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. Amdocs has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

