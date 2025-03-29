American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.33% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $30,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $3,263,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 338,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,970,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE WAL opened at $76.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $98.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

