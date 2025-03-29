American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,058 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 123,856 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.12% of eBay worth $35,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,506,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $96,214,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in eBay by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,823,000 after buying an additional 1,524,691 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in eBay by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,350,000 after buying an additional 677,389 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in eBay by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,460,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $152,451,000 after buying an additional 463,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,665. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Up 0.5 %

eBay Increases Dividend

Shares of EBAY opened at $67.16 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $71.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Read Our Latest Report on eBay

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.