American Century Companies Inc. Has $32.60 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,006 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of Carlisle Companies worth $32,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $148,208,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,641,000 after buying an additional 218,002 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 6,405.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,757,000 after buying an additional 176,799 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 732.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 142,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,691,000 after buying an additional 125,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 176,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,594,000 after buying an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $342.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $321.93 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.43 and a 200-day moving average of $401.49.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

