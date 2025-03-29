American Century Companies Inc. Has $33 Million Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,228,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 150,728 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of SFL worth $32,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SFL by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,074,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 51,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SFL by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in SFL by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 737,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SFL by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 601,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 170,044 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 2,095.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 429,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

SFL Trading Up 0.1 %

SFL opened at $8.17 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

SFL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 106.93%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

