American Century Companies Inc. Has $36.12 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.69% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $36,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 497,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,313,000 after acquiring an additional 165,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, insider James Follette sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $198,161.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,965.21. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.38, for a total transaction of $496,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares in the company, valued at $16,457,725.52. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,054 shares of company stock worth $4,478,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 0.9 %

PFSI opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.