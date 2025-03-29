American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 760,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,499,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of Viking as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $39.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.33.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Viking in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

