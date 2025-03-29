American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Strong-Buy” Rating

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.55 million, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $81,659.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,783.71. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

