American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Buys $12,836.85 in Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,131 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,836.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 975,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,071,834.20. The trade was a 0.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

NYSE NYC opened at $11.63 on Friday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.13.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 334.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

