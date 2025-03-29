AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Down 73.1% in March

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AmmPower Stock Down 17.2 %
OTCMKTS AMMPF opened at $0.02 on Friday. AmmPower has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
About AmmPower
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AmmPower
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.