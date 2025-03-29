AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Down 73.1% in March

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AmmPower Stock Down 17.2 %

OTCMKTS AMMPF opened at $0.02 on Friday. AmmPower has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About AmmPower

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

