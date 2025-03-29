Analysts Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) PT at $26.79

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.79.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NYSE:T opened at $28.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $28.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Buska Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

