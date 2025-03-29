Analysts Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Target Price at C$178.31

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$178.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$178.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$177.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$192.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GIB.A stock opened at C$140.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$158.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$156.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. CGI has a 12-month low of C$132.06 and a 12-month high of C$175.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

