Analyzing NET Power (NPWR) & Its Competitors

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NET Power to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A 6.23% 1.91% NET Power Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NET Power and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 1 1 3.00 NET Power Competitors 92 598 839 35 2.52

Volatility & Risk

NET Power currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.98%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 17.46%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NET Power is more favorable than its rivals.

NET Power has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power’s rivals have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NET Power and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power $250,000.00 -$77.23 million -4.02 NET Power Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -1.96

NET Power’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NET Power. NET Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of NET Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NET Power beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

