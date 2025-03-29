AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $35.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.11.
ANAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio
Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 677.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 206,750 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth about $8,874,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares during the period.
AnaptysBio Trading Up 1.6 %
AnaptysBio stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $581.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.02.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $43.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.
AnaptysBio announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.
Featured Stories
