AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $35.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.11.

ANAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 6,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,065.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,880,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,047,217.30. This trade represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 677.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 206,750 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth about $8,874,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 1.6 %

AnaptysBio stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $581.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.02.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $43.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Stories

