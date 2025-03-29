Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.78 and traded as high as $41.93. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

