Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.78 and traded as high as $41.93. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82.
About Anglo American Platinum
Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American Platinum
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.