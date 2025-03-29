Anixa Biosciences’ (ANIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

ANIX opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Anixa Biosciences

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,398.38. This trade represents a 1.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Kumar bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $95,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 559,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,632.75. This trade represents a 8.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,289 shares of company stock valued at $177,021 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

