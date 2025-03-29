Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. AON makes up 1.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in AON by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in AON by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.
AON Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of AON stock opened at $394.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.06.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AON Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.
AON Profile
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.
