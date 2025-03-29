ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.79.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Stock Performance

About ARC Resources

Shares of ARX opened at C$28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$21.44 and a 52-week high of C$29.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.