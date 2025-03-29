Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) rose 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,049,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 177,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.
Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
