Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.07 and traded as low as $14.09. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 50,954 shares trading hands.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
