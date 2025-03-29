Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Trading Down 18.9% – Should You Sell?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.42 ($0.02). Approximately 17,696,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 712% from the average daily volume of 2,178,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Ariana Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of £26.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50,111.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Ariana Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.