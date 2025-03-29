Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 524,989 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,355,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,989 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.78% of Stevanato Group worth $51,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 1,457.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €20.25 ($22.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.59. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a 1 year high of €32.98 ($35.85).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.22). The company had revenue of €352.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €346.26 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €25.70 ($27.93).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

