Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.31% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $48,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $119.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.79 and a 200 day moving average of $117.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

