Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $13.29 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,911 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.18% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25,987 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.87 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

