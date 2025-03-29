Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 107,292 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 107,292 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.88% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $16,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,045,000 after acquiring an additional 85,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,586,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,326,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,044,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,392,000 after buying an additional 172,180 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $90,232.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,395.08. The trade was a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $30.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $62.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

