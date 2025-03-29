Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,830 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.32% of Celcuity worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 668,318 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in Celcuity by 71.2% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 884,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 367,663 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 153,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 136,518 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Celcuity from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Celcuity Stock Performance

CELC stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Celcuity Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $380.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Celcuity Profile

(Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.