Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.19% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $39,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,488,000 after purchasing an additional 252,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,105,000 after purchasing an additional 464,821 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 504,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,279,000 after buying an additional 28,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after buying an additional 103,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 478,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $228.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $145.75 and a 52 week high of $234.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.58 and its 200 day moving average is $198.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
