Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,415,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 961.7% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 33.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 20.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $534.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $589.62 and a 200-day moving average of $547.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.23, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.52 and a 1-year high of $715.99.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

