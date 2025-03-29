Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

