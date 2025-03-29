AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. HTLF Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.42. The stock has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

