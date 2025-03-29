Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the February 28th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance
Shares of ARGGY stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.23.
