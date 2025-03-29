Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atossa Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of ATOS opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 44,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 69,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,557,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 247,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,025,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 71,525 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 211,654 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

