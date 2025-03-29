Aufman Associates Inc Has $23.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aufman Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 15.9% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

