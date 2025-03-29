Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Short Interest Down 59.7% in March

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the February 28th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Aura Minerals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Aura Minerals stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189. Aura Minerals has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08.

Aura Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

